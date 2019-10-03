Latest update October 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cash transfers from oil… Granger prefers to ‘teach citizens to fish’

Oct 03, 2019 News 0

Government is not immediately looking to dole out oil proceeds directly into the hands of Guyanese.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr. Karen Cummings

Yesterday, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings, made it clear that education is where the Coalition Government prefers to invest in.
The issue of cash transfers, as it is known, surfaced months ago with Professor Clive Thomas being the first to float the idea.
There was immediate interest but the big question that remained was how much money would be needed to sustain such a programme.
In New York recently, the Foreign Minister reportedly told attendees that the issue of cash transfer was one under active consideration by the administration.
Yesterday, during a press conference at her South Road office, Dr. Cummings disclosed that there is no shift in the stance of the Government.
“Not at all…What my President (David Granger) is saying that education is the key…education is the key…education is the key.”
She said that Government is not going to give a man “fish handouts”.
“We don’t want Guyanese to say give me this, give me that, having them line up. We want to empower our women, empower people. Teach them to fish. So that is where we are going.”
Some of the money is going towards education- free education from nursery to university, she said.
“So those who had not a chance to go to university will have a chance.”
She said when her government is returned to power, Foreign Ministry staffers will be going to the university for more education.
However, she said that Government is looking at all the possibilities of ensuring the Guyanese benefit.

 

More in this category

Sports

Will Guyana’s Golfers also conquer Suriname?

Will Guyana’s Golfers also conquer Suriname?

Oct 03, 2019

Golf rivalry between border countries Guyana and Suriname will be at a peak this weekend as top golfers from this nation descend on Suriname soil to participate in that country’s annual Republic...
Read More
UCCA/Bharat & Family U17 Inter School Tourney Skeldon High dethrone Skeldon Linepath Sec. to be crowned champions

UCCA/Bharat & Family U17 Inter School...

Oct 03, 2019

KMPA / 3rd Annual Junior Olympic Games shoots off today at LCCG

KMPA / 3rd Annual Junior Olympic Games shoots off...

Oct 03, 2019

Guyana Amazon Warriors looking to go all the way; Take on Tallawahs tonight at Providence

Guyana Amazon Warriors looking to go all the way;...

Oct 03, 2019

GCC and Saints triumph in Bounty Paper Towel Hockey Leagues

GCC and Saints triumph in Bounty Paper Towel...

Oct 03, 2019

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice FA Weekend Fixtures

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Oct 03, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019