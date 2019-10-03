Cash transfers from oil… Granger prefers to ‘teach citizens to fish’

Latest update October 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Government is not immediately looking to dole out oil proceeds directly into the hands of Guyanese.
Yesterday, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings, made it clear that education is where the Coalition Government prefers to invest in.
The issue of cash transfers, as it is known, surfaced months ago with Professor Clive Thomas being the first to float the idea.
There was immediate interest but the big question that remained was how much money would be needed to sustain such a programme.
In New York recently, the Foreign Minister reportedly told attendees that the issue of cash transfer was one under active consideration by the administration.
Yesterday, during a press conference at her South Road office, Dr. Cummings disclosed that there is no shift in the stance of the Government.
“Not at all…What my President (David Granger) is saying that education is the key…education is the key…education is the key.”
She said that Government is not going to give a man “fish handouts”.
“We don’t want Guyanese to say give me this, give me that, having them line up. We want to empower our women, empower people. Teach them to fish. So that is where we are going.”
Some of the money is going towards education- free education from nursery to university, she said.
“So those who had not a chance to go to university will have a chance.”
She said when her government is returned to power, Foreign Ministry staffers will be going to the university for more education.
However, she said that Government is looking at all the possibilities of ensuring the Guyanese benefit.
Oct 03, 2019Golf rivalry between border countries Guyana and Suriname will be at a peak this weekend as top golfers from this nation descend on Suriname soil to participate in that country’s annual Republic...
Oct 03, 2019
Oct 03, 2019
Oct 03, 2019
Oct 03, 2019
Oct 03, 2019
It is not wise to apply scientific methodologies in the study of humans. They say the future will be ruled by artificial... more
The Department of Public Information (DPI) has been unable to offer a plausible explanation as to why since June it did... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As she delivered the unanimous decision of the 11 members of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]