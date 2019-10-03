Cash transfers from oil… Granger prefers to ‘teach citizens to fish’

Government is not immediately looking to dole out oil proceeds directly into the hands of Guyanese.

Yesterday, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings, made it clear that education is where the Coalition Government prefers to invest in.

The issue of cash transfers, as it is known, surfaced months ago with Professor Clive Thomas being the first to float the idea.

There was immediate interest but the big question that remained was how much money would be needed to sustain such a programme.

In New York recently, the Foreign Minister reportedly told attendees that the issue of cash transfer was one under active consideration by the administration.

Yesterday, during a press conference at her South Road office, Dr. Cummings disclosed that there is no shift in the stance of the Government.

“Not at all…What my President (David Granger) is saying that education is the key…education is the key…education is the key.”

She said that Government is not going to give a man “fish handouts”.

“We don’t want Guyanese to say give me this, give me that, having them line up. We want to empower our women, empower people. Teach them to fish. So that is where we are going.”

Some of the money is going towards education- free education from nursery to university, she said.

“So those who had not a chance to go to university will have a chance.”

She said when her government is returned to power, Foreign Ministry staffers will be going to the university for more education.

However, she said that Government is looking at all the possibilities of ensuring the Guyanese benefit.