Barber placed on $75,000 bail for exposing himself to customer

A barber of Henry Street, Lamaha Spring, Georgetown, was yesterday granted bail after he appeared in court to answer to an indecent exposure charge in which he allegedly showed a female customer his penis and touched her in a sexual way.

Forty-one-year-old Ceon Cantzlaar pleaded not guilty to both charges when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, where his matter was held-in- camera.

The first charge stated that on September 24, 2019, at Aubrey Barker Road and Festival City Entrance North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he exposed his penis to a woman.

It was also alleged that on the same date and location, he touched the thigh of a woman in a sexual way without her consent.

According to reports, on the day the incident happened, the victim went to the barber shop where Cantzlaar works to cut her hair, when the defendant started playing vulgar music.

The defendant, Cantzlaar, started dancing and took out his penis and showed the victim while attempting to kiss her and touched her thigh.

The victim left the barber shop and the defendant sent her several messages via WhatsApp apologising for exposing himself to her.

The matter was later reported and an investigation was carried out. Cantzlaar was subsequently arrested and charged for the offences.

Chief Magistrate McLennan released the defendant on $75,000 bail and the matter was adjourned to later on in this month.