Teenage girl shot in head during E’bo home invasion.

Bandits shot an 18-year-old girl in the head on Monday night after invading her parents’ Charity, Essequibo Coast general store and robbing the family.

Reports indicate that the robbers shot the teen who screamed when she came face to face with the intruders.

She underwent surgery to remove the bullet and is said to be in stable condition at the St.Joseph Mercy Hospital. Local Neurosurgeon, Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi, performed the surgery.

The robbery occurred at Mansoor General Store, which is reportedly run by Mrs. Zareeda Mohamed and her husband, who was not at home at the time.

Kaieteur News understands that at 19:00 hrs on Monday, two men, brandishing guns, entered the store.

The bandits locked two sisters and a customer in a toilet in the upper flat. They then went to the bottom flat, where the store is located.

It was then that they came face to face with the couple’s 18-year-old daughter, who was unaware that a robbery was in progress. The young woman screamed and one of the men shot her.

Zareeda Mohamed, the mother, and a 14-year-old daughter, were reportedly in the yard, unaware that the family was under attack.

The daughter then entered the store, saw the robbers, and fled. She managed to raise an alarm.

By the time the police arrived the robbers had already escaped with money they had taken from a cash register. The wounded teen was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital, where she was stabilized before being transported to Georgetown.

A police report indicated that one of the suspects, known only as ‘Marlon, was arrested and positively identified from footage that was recorded on a security camera.