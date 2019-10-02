Super 6 claim Birbal Constructing Establishment dominoes title

Super 6 chalked up 80 games to win the final of the Birbal Constructing Establishment inaugural dominoes competition which was contested on Sunday last at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, Good Success.

V Net marked 78 games to take the runner-up spot while All Star finished third on 72. Super 6 took an early lead, scoring 16 games ahead of V Net (14) and All Star 12 at the end of the first sitting.

V Net came back strongly in the second sitting to take the lead while All Star provided some stern competition despite trailing in third place. The teams continued to battle with Super 6 and V Net sharing the lead in the third and fourth sittings.

The penultimate and final sitting came down to a battle between Super 6 and V Net, but the former held their nerves to emerge winners. James Ramnarine chalked up 17 games for the Super 6 while Andrew Osborne made the maximum 18 games for V Net, Tom Singh marking 16 games for All Star. Osborne was named man-of-the-match.

CEO of Birbal Constructing Establishment, Abdel Birbal congratulated the teams and thanked the community for their support while Captain of the victorious Super 6 side, James Ramnarine expressed gratitude to the sponsors.