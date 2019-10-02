Six homeless after relative allegedly torches Bushlot shack

Six persons, including two teenagers, an adult and three toddlers are now homeless after their Bushlot Village, West Coast Berbice shack was set alight at around 5:30 hrs yesterday.

The fire was reportedly started during a dispute.

Homeless are Deowattie Jottie and her five children, aged 17, 14, 10, and two six-year-olds.

Reports are there was an argument between Jotie and another relative over $10,000, when the relative set the home on fire.

The victims were reluctant to speak to Kaieteur News and stated that they were busy. Efforts to confirm if the person accused of setting the home on fire was arrested were unsuccessful.