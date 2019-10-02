Latest update October 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Restrictions on media creeping into tender board process ?

Over the past few weeks, there have been changes by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board that have raised questions.
Initially, members of the media were allowed to take pictures of the bid opening minutes, to ensure the data they collected was accurate.
This, however, changed when the current Chairman, Mr Mark Bender, went on leave for a few days and the Deputy Chair temporarily took his place.
It appears unclear if Mr Bender was ever informed of the changes, as when it was requested that the minutes be copied manually since pictures couldn’t be taken, he gave permission to have the photos taken.
Since the opening is a public hearing everything said is for the public. However, in some cases, the media were asked to leave the room, while issues were discussed with Ministry representatives.
This has also never occurred before. It is still unclear what may have caused these changes.

