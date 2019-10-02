Reid spurs Mike Wellman’s to Softball title

Latest update October 2nd, 2019 12:18 AM
A well played 47 from man-of-the-match Raul Reid spearheaded Mike Wellman’s XI to a seven-wicket win over HS Masters in hot conditions at the Malteenoes Sports Club ground on Sunday in the final of a four team tournament.
HS Masters beat President’s XI and Mike Wellman’s defeated Fisherman’s Masters in the semi-finals. HS Masters batted first in the final and made 121 all out in 20 overs, Nandalall Chan top scored with 38.
Skipper Wayne Jones took 3-8 and Imtiaz Muhammad 3-16 for Wellman’s X1 which replied with 127-3 in 15 overs, Eon Lovell who made an unbeaten 20 ended the contest with a six.
