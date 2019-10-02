Latest update October 2nd, 2019 12:18 AM

Reid spurs Mike Wellman’s to Softball title

Oct 02, 2019 Sports 0

A well played 47 from man-of-the-match Raul Reid spearheaded Mike Wellman’s XI to a seven-wicket win over HS Masters in hot conditions at the Malteenoes Sports Club ground on Sunday in the final of a four team tournament.

Raul Reid collects his man-of-the-match trophy.

Wellman’s Skipper Wayne Jones collects the winning Trophy from Lynel Miller as teammates share the moment.

HS Masters beat President’s XI and Mike Wellman’s defeated Fisherman’s Masters in the semi-finals. HS Masters batted first in the final and made 121 all out in 20 overs, Nandalall Chan top scored with 38.
Skipper Wayne Jones took 3-8 and Imtiaz Muhammad 3-16 for Wellman’s X1 which replied with 127-3 in 15 overs, Eon Lovell who made an unbeaten 20 ended the contest with a six.

 

