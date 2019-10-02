Perreira guides Savage Legends to victory

Latest update October 2nd, 2019 12:19 AM

Randolph Perreira struck a fine 83 to guide Savage Legends to a six-wicket victory over Regal Legends when the teams collided in a 20-over fixture on Sunday last at Queens College ground.
Regal Legends elected to bat and mustered 158-5. Jaga Bhoj struck eight fours and two sixes in a top score of 71 while Fazleem Mohamed made 48 not out with three fours and a similar number of sixes. Perreira had 2-9 and Jeetendra Rambarran 1-10.
Savage Legends responded with 162-4 in 18.4 overs. Perreira led the chase nicely, hitting 14 fours and one six in scoring 83 while Nigel Grannum made 42 including three fours and three sixes. Raymond Bisraj contributed 21 with three fours and one six; Perreira was named man-of-the-match.

