Limacol Football Tourney Quarterfinal action concludes tonight; Santos and Pele book semifinal spots

The final two quarterfinal matches of the fourth annual Limacol Football Tournament will be played tonight at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue from 19:00hrs.

Tonight’s play is highly anticipated with the rampant Fruta Conquerors FC Under-20 scheduled to match skills with Timehri Panthers in the feature clash at 21:00hrs. In the group round-robin stage, Panthers finished second in group A behind the undefeated Santos FC that won all their games while Conquerors topped group B after winning all their matches.

All eyes will be beamed on Conquerors’ Nicholas McArthur; one of the leading goal scorers in the tournament so far, he has netted two hat-tricks and a brace, his tally stands at eight goals.

In the first quarterfinal tonight, Riddim Squad takes on Mahaica Determinators which qualified in their final group match after prevailing in a must win game, 2-0 against Dynamics FC.

Playing undefeated, Riddim Squad topped group C and will be looking to continue their top form if they are to get past the solid Determinators side.

Following the opening night of knockout play, Santos FC Under-20 thumped Buxton Stars 6-3 while kicks from the penalty mark was needed to decide the winner of the feature quarterfinal between Pele FC and GT Panthers.

Daniel Gibson (17th) and Dorwin George (46th) had fired Pele into a comfortable lead but a late surge from Timehri Panthers in the last six minutes of the game with one goal each from Sherrol Daniels (84th) and Leon Roberts (91st) allowed the game to go into extra time.

No goals were netted during that 30 minute period and Pele with Lloyd Anderson in their goal prevailed via kicks from the penalty mark 4-3.

The winners of this tournament, which is also supported by W.J. Enterprise, will pocket $400,000, second $200,000, third $100,000 and the losers of the third place playoff will walk away with $50,000.