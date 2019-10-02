Light aircraft crashes at Bethany – No fatality or injuries reported

A privately owned and operated Cessna 182 aircraft upon landing at Bethany, Region One hit a pile of dirt and flipped at approximately 17:37hrs yesteday.

According to the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, reports are that there are no injuries or fatalities.

“The GCAA and the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation Unit (AIG) have commenced their investigation into this accident.”