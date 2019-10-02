GRA to construct phase 2 of Oil & Gas offices

In the coming months the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) will be seeing construction of Phase 2 of its offices to manage and oversee aspects of the Oil and Gas Sector.

The bids were opened yesterday at the weekly bid opening at the National Procurement and tender Administration Board (NPTAB) and amounts ranged from $21M to $36M, while the Engineer’s Estimate was at $29M.

Other notable projects were the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Miscellaneous Roads lot 54, 55 and 58; 54 Main Access Road Hararuni, 58 Main Access Road Kuru Kuru and Ministry of Education, Supply and Delivery of Furniture for two (20 New general Secondary Schools (GSS) Lot 1; Westminister ECD Lot 2; Good Hope ECD, amongst others.

Guyana Revenue Authority

Construction of (Office area) Oil and Gas (division) Phase 2

Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Miscellaneous Roads lot 54, 55 and 58

54 Main Access Road Hararuni

58 Main Access Road Kuru Kuru

Lot 55 Main Access Road St Cuthberts Mission

Hinterland Road Region 1, 7, 9 & 10

Lots 14,15, 16, 17, 18

Miscellaneous Roads Region 6Z

Lots 56 & 59

Ministry of Education

Supply and Delivery of Furniture for two (20 New general Secondary Schools (GSS) Lot 1; Westminister ECD Lot 2; Good Hope ECD.

Ministry of Public Security

The Supply, Delivery and Installation, Configuration, Testing, and Training of a Management Software Package for the Guyana Police Force.

Ministry of Indigenous People’s affairs

Procurement of a canter truck