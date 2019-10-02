Govt. and Berbice Bridge Co. discuss risk factors of pontoon repairs

After months of back and forth, the Ministry of the Public Infrastructure (MPI) and the Berbice Bridge Company Inc. (BBCI) have finally met on the maintenance of its pontoons.

It was agreed yesterday that the maintenance work on six pontoons will start, but there has to be an assessment to determine the risk factors involved in the maintenance.

Since being commissioned in 2009, the BBCI has not maintained the pontoons in keeping with its agreement with the Government of Guyana.

In fact, the government, through the MPI, had stepped in and taken control of the bridge company because of the non-maintenance.

The matter has been taken to court, but government has offered to assist with the maintenance of the pontoons; critical components that keep the bridge afloat.

Officials told Kaieteur News that there are concerns about safety especially with little idea of the condition of the pontoons.

The bridge is a critical link between Demerara and Berbice with the previous government suspending the ferry service to ensure that the structure remains profitable.

Yesterday, MPI disclosed that it has met with the Board of Directors of the Berbice Bridge Company Incorporated (BBCI) where they discussed the way forward for the maintenance of the six pontoons the Government of Guyana had budgeted for the year 2019.

Minister David Patterson, the statement said, outlined three “phenomena” going forward for the benefit of both the Private Company – BBCI, and the Government of Guyana – for the Guyanese populace.

It was suggested that a jack-up barge would be put in place; that BBCI and Demerara Harbour Bridge Incorporation would be expected to provide an estimated cost and time frame for the commencement of works on the pontoons and that BBCI would examine the question of the risk factor for the operation of the bridge.

The management of the 40-year-old Demerara Harbour Bridge has been offering to lend help to the privately-run Berbice Bridge.

It was agreed that BBCI and MPI would then meet within 10 days to discuss their findings and for a report.

The bridge was built and commissioned in 2009 using monies from state entities and private companies.

However, there was criticism after control of the bridge ended up in the hands of a few businessmen with close links to the administration of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic.