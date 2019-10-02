GKF 2019 Senior National Championships deemed a resounding success

Latest update October 2nd, 2019 12:15 AM
A number of outstanding performances were recorded in the individual and team events when the Guyana Karate Federation (GKF) held its Senior championships on Sunday last at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
Following are the full results: IndividualsFemale 14-17 years – Kata Female 14-17 years – Kumite
1st Jessica Callender 1st Jinell Abraham
2nd Aliyah Seeram 2nd Gabriella Khan
3rd Jessica Callender
Male 14-17 years – Kata
1st Shakeem Walcott
2nd John McGrath
3rd Michael Hing
Male 14-17 years – Kumite -68 Kg Male 14-17 Years – Kumite 68+kg
1st Shakeem Walcott 1st Andes Roberts
2nd Luke Seabra 2nd John McGrath
3rd Shamar Francis 3rd Michael Hing
Female Adult 18+ Years – Kata Female Adult 18+ Years – Kumite
1st Leah Shariff 1st Kelly-Ann Fortune
2nd Kelly-Ann Fortune 2nd Lizannie Mohamed
3rd Yam Chan Chu 3rd Nalini Rampersaud
Male adult 18+ years – Kata
1st Roger Peroune
2nd Kemo Cornelius
3rd Avinash Ramgolam
Male 18+ Years -Kumite -60 kg Male Adult 18+ Years – Kumite -75 kg
1st Bevon Jordan 1st Manzoor Ali
2nd Avinash Ramgolam 2nd Duane Peters
3rd Brandon Yong 3rd Abdullah Ariff
Male 18+ Years – Kumite -84 kg Male Adult 18+ Years – Kumite 84+ kg
1st Rodwell Alleyne 1st Keith Beaton
2nd Shane Wilkinson 2nd Dellon Hyman
3rd Angelo Harris 3rd Trevon Miller
Team Events – Women Kata
1st Association Do Shotokan Karate – Guyana
Leah Shariff/Kelly-Ann Fortune/Yam Chan Chu
Men Team Kata Men Team Kumite
1st Association Do Shotokan Karate – Guyana 1st Association Do Shotokan Karate – Guyana
Roger Peroune/Avinash Ramgolam/Trevon Miller Roger Peroune/Keith Beaton/Trevon Miller
2nd National Martial Arts Association 2nd Berbice Shotokan Karate Dojo
Dellon Hyman/Rodwell Alleyne/ Kwesi Patrick Bhagwandin Persaud/ Shane
Wilkinson/Angelo Harris
3rd Berbice Shotokan Karate Dojo 3rd National Martial Arts Association
Bhagwandin Persaud/ Bevon Jordan/Angelo Harris Dellon Hyman/Rodwell Alleyne/ Kwesi
Patrick
