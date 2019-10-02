GKF 2019 Senior National Championships deemed a resounding success

A number of outstanding performances were recorded in the individual and team events when the Guyana Karate Federation (GKF) held its Senior championships on Sunday last at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Following are the full results: IndividualsFemale 14-17 years – Kata Female 14-17 years – Kumite

1st Jessica Callender 1st Jinell Abraham

2nd Aliyah Seeram 2nd Gabriella Khan

3rd Jessica Callender

Male 14-17 years – Kata

1st Shakeem Walcott

2nd John McGrath

3rd Michael Hing

Male 14-17 years – Kumite -68 Kg Male 14-17 Years – Kumite 68+kg

1st Shakeem Walcott 1st Andes Roberts

2nd Luke Seabra 2nd John McGrath

3rd Shamar Francis 3rd Michael Hing

Female Adult 18+ Years – Kata Female Adult 18+ Years – Kumite

1st Leah Shariff 1st Kelly-Ann Fortune

2nd Kelly-Ann Fortune 2nd Lizannie Mohamed

3rd Yam Chan Chu 3rd Nalini Rampersaud

Male adult 18+ years – Kata

1st Roger Peroune

2nd Kemo Cornelius

3rd Avinash Ramgolam

Male 18+ Years -Kumite -60 kg Male Adult 18+ Years – Kumite -75 kg

1st Bevon Jordan 1st Manzoor Ali

2nd Avinash Ramgolam 2nd Duane Peters

3rd Brandon Yong 3rd Abdullah Ariff

Male 18+ Years – Kumite -84 kg Male Adult 18+ Years – Kumite 84+ kg

1st Rodwell Alleyne 1st Keith Beaton

2nd Shane Wilkinson 2nd Dellon Hyman

3rd Angelo Harris 3rd Trevon Miller

Team Events – Women Kata

1st Association Do Shotokan Karate – Guyana

Leah Shariff/Kelly-Ann Fortune/Yam Chan Chu

Men Team Kata Men Team Kumite

1st Association Do Shotokan Karate – Guyana 1st Association Do Shotokan Karate – Guyana

Roger Peroune/Avinash Ramgolam/Trevon Miller Roger Peroune/Keith Beaton/Trevon Miller

2nd National Martial Arts Association 2nd Berbice Shotokan Karate Dojo

Dellon Hyman/Rodwell Alleyne/ Kwesi Patrick Bhagwandin Persaud/ Shane

Wilkinson/Angelo Harris

3rd Berbice Shotokan Karate Dojo 3rd National Martial Arts Association

Bhagwandin Persaud/ Bevon Jordan/Angelo Harris Dellon Hyman/Rodwell Alleyne/ Kwesi

Patrick