GBA/Lennox Blackmore National Intermediate Championship on this weekend

Fans can expect three nights of fistic fury when the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) stages the Lennox Blackmore National Intermediate championship this weekend at the National Gymnasium from 19:00hrs, nightly.

The championship will run from this Friday to Sunday and will involve Gyms from across the country. This is the second statutory tournament on the GBA’s annual Callender of events and will be followed by the Terrence Alli National Open.

The Guyana Defence Force are the defending Intermediate champions and is being coached by GBA’s Technical Director Terrence Poole. Forgotten Youth Foundation, Pocket Rocket, Young Achievers, Harpy Eagles, Rose Hall Jammers and Winston Pompey Warriors Gym are some of the gyms expected to participate.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle explained that this Card was fixed for last weekend but was postponed to facilitate the staging of the now postponed ‘Not in My House’ Pro-Am Boxing Card which was scheduled for September 28 at Durban Park. Entrance fee for this weekend’s action is $500 each night.