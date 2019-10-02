Latest update October 2nd, 2019 12:18 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cane – cutter cops manslaughter plea for savage killing of mother-in-law and step daughter

Oct 02, 2019 News 0

– still to be tried for murdering reputed wife’s ‘sweet man’

Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo cane cutter, Joshua Franklin, will know on October 16 how long he will spend behind bars, after admitting to hacking his mother-in-law and stepchild to death on December 18, 2014.

Joshua Franklin

Franklin was arraigned yesterday before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the opening of the October session of the Demerara criminal assizes.
Though initially indicted for murder, Franklin, 49, opted to plead guilty to manslaughter.
He admitted to unlawfully killing Bibi Zalima Khan, 55, and the woman’s nine-year-old grand-daughter, Ashley Boodhoo.
His guilty pleas were accepted by the Judge after Franklin indicated that he had consulted with his lawyer, Mark Conway.
According to information, Franklin smashed his way through one of the windows of the house he had once lived in with his reputed wife, four children and two step children.
Once inside, the cane-cutter began to chop his spouse, her mother and her alleged lover, Floyd Drake, 30, who also died.
Based on reports, Geeta Boodhoo, with whom Franklin is said to have shared a violent, seven-year relationship, rushed out of the house after being chopped and sought refuge.
In court yesterday, a sobbing Fraser said that he was very sorry. He, however, made it clear that Drakes was his reputed wife’s “sweet man”. Franklin is yet to be indicted for murdering Drakes. Justice Kissoon has also set October 16, for the prosecution to report on that case file and the presentation of a probation report on Franklin who will thereafter be sentenced.

More in this category

Sports

Reid spurs Mike Wellman’s to Softball title

Reid spurs Mike Wellman’s to Softball title

Oct 02, 2019

A well played 47 from man-of-the-match Raul Reid spearheaded Mike Wellman’s XI to a seven-wicket win over HS Masters in hot conditions at the Malteenoes Sports Club ground on Sunday in the final of...
Read More
Limacol Football Tourney Quarterfinal action concludes tonight; Santos and Pele book semifinal spots

Limacol Football Tourney Quarterfinal action...

Oct 02, 2019

BCB/NBS Second Division 40-Overs Kumar smashes 235 & takes 6-15; Leads No. 70 Spartans to record 433 run win over No. 71 SC

BCB/NBS Second Division 40-Overs Kumar smashes...

Oct 02, 2019

GKF 2019 Senior National Championships deemed a resounding success

GKF 2019 Senior National Championships deemed a...

Oct 02, 2019

GBA/Lennox Blackmore National Intermediate Championship on this weekend

GBA/Lennox Blackmore National Intermediate...

Oct 02, 2019

Fedex Express official delivery partner of Hero CPL

Fedex Express official delivery partner of Hero...

Oct 02, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019