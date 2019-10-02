Cane – cutter cops manslaughter plea for savage killing of mother-in-law and step daughter

Latest update October 2nd, 2019 12:18 AM
Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo cane cutter, Joshua Franklin, will know on October 16 how long he will spend behind bars, after admitting to hacking his mother-in-law and stepchild to death on December 18, 2014.
Franklin was arraigned yesterday before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the opening of the October session of the Demerara criminal assizes.
Though initially indicted for murder, Franklin, 49, opted to plead guilty to manslaughter.
He admitted to unlawfully killing Bibi Zalima Khan, 55, and the woman’s nine-year-old grand-daughter, Ashley Boodhoo.
His guilty pleas were accepted by the Judge after Franklin indicated that he had consulted with his lawyer, Mark Conway.
According to information, Franklin smashed his way through one of the windows of the house he had once lived in with his reputed wife, four children and two step children.
Once inside, the cane-cutter began to chop his spouse, her mother and her alleged lover, Floyd Drake, 30, who also died.
Based on reports, Geeta Boodhoo, with whom Franklin is said to have shared a violent, seven-year relationship, rushed out of the house after being chopped and sought refuge.
In court yesterday, a sobbing Fraser said that he was very sorry. He, however, made it clear that Drakes was his reputed wife’s “sweet man”. Franklin is yet to be indicted for murdering Drakes. Justice Kissoon has also set October 16, for the prosecution to report on that case file and the presentation of a probation report on Franklin who will thereafter be sentenced.
