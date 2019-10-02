BCB/NBS Second Division 40-Overs Kumar smashes 235 & takes 6-15; Leads No. 70 Spartans to record 433 run win over No. 71 SC

After a hiatus of four months due to rain, the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has restarted the popular New Building Society Ltd. 40-Overs Second Division Cricket Tournament which was originally scheduled to start in June, this year.

The tournament involves over 80 clubs which makes it the largest tournament in the Caribbean in terms of the number of teams playing. The highlight of the opening round was a smashing 235 (23×4 17×6) from Omesh Kumar.

Kumar also came back with the ball to claim 6-15 to spearhead his team No. 70 Spartan to an equally smashing 433 run victory over No. 71 Sports Club. Batsmen hitting 50s were Sanjay Mohabir 83, Alex Algoo 74, Naresh Deo 72, Fazor Ally 69, Javed Mohamed 68, Yogindra Chinapen 66, Sherwin Murray 63, Dave Looknauth 58, Shahad Rasheed 57, Keon De Jesus 57, Inderlal Singh 56, T. Lotawan 54, Kassim Khan 54 not out and Suresh Dhanai 50.

Former Guyana Under-19 bowler Nial Smith had the best bowling figures of 8-16.

Following are the scores from matches played:

At the Area ‘H’ Ground – Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘A’ defeated No. 1 Road by 10. No. 1 Road scored 49 all out in 18.4 overs. Jermain Anderson 15, Keith Simpson 4 for 6. Doorsammy Mahadeo 2 for 3.

Rose Hall Town Bakewell Á’ scored 51 without loss in 5.2 overs. Junior Sinclair 36 not out, Kevin Sinclair 12 not out.

At Tain Ground – Kilcoy Cricket Club defeated Tain Block 4 by 59 runs. Kilcoy scored 195 all out in 34.4 Overs. Sanjay Mohabir 83, Jacob Pariagh 45, W. Charles 2 for 30, S. Budhoo 2 for 44. G. Budhoo 2 for 18. Tain Block 4 scored 136 all out in 28 Overs. R. Pargas 21, Sanjay Mohabir 3 for 16, Sheldon Phillips 4 for 34, Jacob Pariagh 2 for 15.

At Belvedere Ground – Belvedere United defeated Fyrish Road by 102 runs. Belvedere United 169 all out in 27 Overs. L. Bisram 44, A. Ishak 4 for 29, A. Hardial 3 for 31. Fyrish Road 67 all out in 16.3 Overs. L. Bisram 6 for 8.

At Hampshire Ground – Tamarind Root Cricket Club defeated Kildonan Cricket Club by 8 wickets. Kildonan 125 all out in 20 Overs. C. Seelall 24, T. Mc Kenzie 24. D. Ramsammy 5 for 25. Kenny Deonarine 5 for 110. Tamarind Root 126 for 2 in 19 Overs. Dave Looknauth 58, Kenny Deonarine 40. S. Clarke 2 for 22.

At No. 59 Ground – No. 64 Fighting Marines Cricket Club defeated No. 70 Young Blood Cricket Club by 10 runs. No. 64 Fighting Marines 184 all out. Saeed Rahaman 33, Charles France 28, Steven Embrack 24. Deoraj Rampersaud 3 for 26, Abdool Mahsood 3 for 36, R. Ally 2 for 09. No. 70 Young Blood 174 all out in 28 Overs. Fazar Ally 69, Vadanand Sugrim 3 for 22, Charles Frank 3 for 19.

At Crabwood Creek Ground – Skeldon Titans Cricket Club won Crabwood Creek Sports Club by 7 wickets. Crabwood Creek Sports Club 147 all out in 26 Overs. N. Deo 72, Deon Esau 4 for 15, Gajendra Ramnarine 4 for 52. Skeldon Titans 148 for 3 in 17 Overs. Sherwin Murray 63, Gajendra Ramnarine 26, Gajendra Nauth 20 not out. J. Singh 2 for 25. Scottsburg United defeated No. 69 Vikings by 109 runs.

Scottsburg United 165 for 7. Shadad Rasheed 57, Aktar Nahar 34, Daniel Persaud 24. T. Narsingh 3 for 34. No. 69 Vikings 63 all out in 23.3 Overs. Viendra Gooniah 26, Aktar Nahar 4 for 27, Saif Kamal 3 for 14.

At No. 48 Ground – No. 48 Challengers defeated No. 72 All Stars by 3 wickets. No. 48 Challengers 185 for 7 in 37.1 Overs. B. Samaroo 45, Devin Baldeo 26, B. Persaud 33. G. Chatterpaul 2 for 34, A. Haimchan 2 for 33, A. Singh 2 for 55, T. Baichan 2 for 30. No. 72 All Stars 184 all out. T. Hemraj 34.

At No. 43 Ground – Bomb Squad Cricket Club defeated No. 43 Scorpions Cricket Club by 33 runs. Bomb Squad Cricket club 147 all out in 21 Overs. T. Lotawen 54, R. Mohabir 25. A. Sansankar 2 for 25, F. Drepaul 2 for 33, G. David 2 for 28.

No. 43 Scorpions Cricket Club 114 all out in 25 Overs. P. Pooran 3 for 15, G. Ramdeholl 3 for 10, R. Nicky 2 for 10.

No. 70 M.Y.O Cricket Club defeated No. 52 Survival Cricket Club by 101 runs -No. 70 M.Y.O Cricket Club 184 all out in 32 Overs. Ahmad Khan 69, Areef Khan 20, Surujnauth Mohan 3 for 32, Michael Kendall 2 for 17, Fyz Mohammed 2 for 18. No. 52 Survival Cricket Club 83 all out in 19.1 Overs. Gregory Goolcharran 18. Ahmad Khan 6 for 28.

Crabwood Creek All Family Cricket Club defeated Radha Krishna Academy Cricket Club by six runs – Crabwood Creek All Family Cricket Club 143. Joel Dhanraj 30, Trevon Sukhoo 20, Deolall Deochand 2 for 23. Doodnauth Boodra 2 for 29. Radha Knrishna Academy Cricket Club 140 all out. Inderlal Singh 56, Trevon Sukhoo 3 for 35, Derick James 3 for 19.

At No. 69 Ground – No. 68 Turn Team defeated No. 69 Red Rose Cricket Club by 3 wickets.

No. 69 Red Rose Cricket Club 69 all out in 19 Overs. Joel Hulasie 7 for 22, T. Persaud 2 for 6.

No. 68 Turn Team 73 for 7 in 16.3 Overs. H. Ramsarran18. D. Seeram 4 for 23.

No. 70 Spartan Cricket Club crushed No. 71 Sports Club by a record 433 runs – No. 70 Spartan Cricket Club 502 all out in 40 Overs. Omesh Kumar 235 (21 fours, 17 sixes). Tameshwar Ramoutar 98, Tameshwar Ramgoolan 48. No. 71 Sports club 69 all out in 21 Overs. Omesh Kumar 6 for 15.

At the Jai Hind Ground – Albion Community Centre crushed Jai Hind Cricket Club by 9 wickets. Jai Hind Cricket club 90 all out in 12.2 Overs. N. Bux 19, V. Moonsammy 16, Kevin Umroa 4 for 5. Devendra Latchman 2 for 26. Gourav Ramesh 2 for 12. Albion Community Centre 91 for 1 in 12.2 Overs. Jeetendra Autar 45, Kevin Umroa 27.

At Fyrish Ground – Fyrish Cricket Club defeated Toopoo Cricket Club by 167 runs. Fyrish Cricket club 286 all out in 32 Overs. Yogendra Chinapen 66, Wazir Mohamed 40, Javed Mohamed 68, G. Ramkelawan 2 for 29, N. Narine 2 for 33.

Toopoo Cricket Club 119 all out in 27 Overs. Y. Ramkelawan 29, L. Mangar 23. Troy Mathieson 5 for 3.

At Cumberland Ground – Young Warriors Cricket Club defeated Betsy Ground Cricket Club by 189 runs. Young Warriors Cricket Club 296 for 5 in 40 Overs. Alex Algoo 72, Mortimer Fraser 44, Kassim Khan 54 not out, Suresh Dhanai 50 not out.

Betsy Ground Cricket Club 107 all out in 19.2 Overs. R. Beharry 16, Trevon Stanislaus 3 for 17, Jermain Henry 2 for 33.

Kendall’s Union Cricket Club defeated Mt. Sinai Cricket Club by 8 wickets – Mt. Sinai Cricket Club 106 all out in 20.3 Overs. Joel Amsterdam 28, R. Mc Lean 17. M. Baker 3 for 27, K. Matadeen 3 for 33. Kendall’s Union Cricket Club 110 for 2. Albert Budhoo 38 not out. N. Mangra 18 not out, D. Baker 37.

At Flying Star Ground – Tucber Park ‘A’ Cricket Club defeated Flying Star Cricket Club by 119 runs. Tucber Park ‘A’ Cricket Club 176 all out in 30.3 Overs. Keion De Jesus 64, Martin Singh 20, Abdul Ramsammy 20. Flying Star 57 all out in 20 Overs. Nial Smith 8 for 16.

No. 5 Sports Club lost to D’Edward Cricket Club by 93 runs – D’Edward Cricket Club 222 all out. A. Subhan 80, D. Persaud 35, A. Khan 27, Arthley Bailey 3 for 22, M. Schultz 2 for 39, K. Sedoc 2 for 20. No. 5 Sports Club 119 all out. J. Persaud 30, A. Bailey 40, A. Subhan 3 for 8, H. Bridgelall 4 for 39.

Cotton Tree Die Hard defeated Bush Lot Rising Star Cricket Club by 6 wickets – Bush Lot Rising Star Cricket Club 186 all out in 35.1 Overs. N. Singh 87, G. Fraser 32, R. Gafoor 5 for 15.

Cotton Tree Die Hard Cricket Club 187 for 4. Wagar Hussain 88, Roshan Gaffoor 52. G. Fraser 2 for 26.

At the Port Mourant Ground – Port Mourant gained a walkover over Big Star Cricket Club after the visitor failed to turn up.