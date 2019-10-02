Ash refuse to come to Guyana fuh fight fuh he money

Ash Deonarine try a thing. He was de man who pay heself big back pay when he was wukking wid GPL. He claim how a Board member tell him that de board approve big back pay fuh all of dem.

He pay de board member a pittance and he tek $27 million. But even before he coulda pay himself he get word that de Prime Minister didn’t approve de money because de board didn’t have no discussion.

He talk to everybody he know to see if de prime minister would approve de back pay but Sam refuse to answer. Money is a nice thing so de man tek de money.

Dem boys see a letter he write explaining he position and is something that mek nuff people laugh. In this same letter he promise to pay back de money. That was four years ago. He did seh it gun tek some time because he got to transfer de money from he foreign bank account.

To this day he can’t transfer one cent. But he did try to mek money pun de side in case de government ketch up wid him. He decide to sue dem boys. He lawyer carry de case in Berbice because he didn’t believe dem boys woulda travel.

That was only one thing. Dem boys did call Ash and tell him that he got to come home to collect de money that he want. Now dem boys know that he would not go near any airport that got plane travelling to Guyana.

He tell he lawyer how he want testify by Skype. That mean he gun sit down in some place in de States because he run out of Canada. De judge eye open big. He want to know if de lawyer controlling de Skype wha de court have.

De case get throw out; Ash can’t collect one cent from dem boys. Dem boys now want to know if he pay he lawyer. And he better got money because dem boys going after him fuh a frivolous lawsuit.

Talk half and look out fuh Ash in Guyana.