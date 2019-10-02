Albouystown youths admit to killing women, 89, 77 in South Road home -third accused still to be tried

Imran Khan and Stephen Andrews, yesterday, admitted to killing 89-year-old Constance Fraser, and 77-year-old Phyllis Caesar, whose bound and gagged bodies were found at their Lot 243 Albert Street and South Road, Georgetown residence. The men were both arraigned before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Demerara High Court.

Initially indicted for murder, Khan and Andrews opted to plead guilty to manslaughter after consulting with their counsel. They admitted to killing Fraser and Caesar between October 2 and 3, 2017.

They were further remanded until October 24, when probation reports will be presented to the court followed by sentencing. Khan’s and Andrew’s last known addresses are given as Albouystown, Georgetown.

According to State Prosecutor Abigail Gibbs, Khan and his co-accused broke into the pensioners’ home which they ransacked in pursuit of money and other valuables. Not satisfied, Prosecutor Gibbs said that the men then proceeded to bind the women’s feet before placing pieces of cloth into their mouths. They then strangled the two pensioners, Prosecutor Gibbs added.

Both Fraser and Caesar were discovered lifeless in their home by members of their church, the South Road Full Gospel Assembly, after efforts to contact them were futile. Autopsy reports revealed that the women both died of asphyxiation, due to suffocation and manual strangulation, compounded by trauma to the head. Another man, Phillip Suffrien of Hunter Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, was also charged for murdering the elderly women. However, he is yet to appear before a Judge.