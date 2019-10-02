2018 killing of peacemaker… Soesdyke man committed to stand trial

Latest update October 2nd, 2019 12:39 AM
Forty-year-old Anthony Jones, of Circuit Ville, Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/ Linden Highway was yesterday committed to stand trial at the High Court for fatally stabbing a teenager last year.
The court was told that on October 13, 2018 at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/ Linden Highway, Jones murdered 19-year-old Nyron Vyphuis.
The accused was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus who was conducting the Preliminary Inquiry into the murder. The father of five was represented by Attorney-at-Law James Bond.
According to information, the accused and his common law wife were arguing and he attempted to hit her when the teen, Nyron Vyphuis, intervened. It was reported that an argument ensued between Jones and the teen, who Jones then stabbed to his stomach.
Vyphuis was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Jones was arrested and charged.
Police Prosecutor Shellon Daniels, who was representing the state in the matter yesterday called her two final witnesses before closing her case.
Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus called for a Voir Dire to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the taking of the caution statement from the accused..
To that Jones responded by saying, “I did not kill Nyron Vyphuis. What I told the police in my caution statement is correct.”
The magistrate then ruled that the statement was given freely and it will be submitted as part of the prosecution’s case.
The prosecution then closed its case and Jones was called upon to lead a defence, since a Prima Facie case was made out against him.
In his defence, Jones said: “This case that has been made out against me, I am innocent of it. I am going to say what I have to say at the High Court.”
Jones is to stand trial at the High Court during the next sitting of the assizes.
