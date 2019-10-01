West Berbice names squad for GCB 50-over franchise tourney

West Berbice has announced their squad for the upcoming Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Cricket Guy Inc. (CGI) Jaguars 50-over fra

nchise tournament.

The squad includes West Indies batsman, Shimron Hetmyer, CGI contracted players Gudakesh Motie and Keon Joseph and former national under-19 all-rounder, Kevin Sinclair.

Javed Karim has also made the cut along with Nigel Deodat, Marvan Prasad, Seon Glasgow, Christopher Harry and Shamar Angel.

The full squad reads; Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Keon Joseph, Kevin Sinclair, Rafeal Estraido, Steffon Adams, Leon Andrews, Andrew Dutchin, Derrick Mc Calmon, Kevin Jawahir, Seon Glasgow, Marvan Prashad, Keyron Fraser, Nigel Deodat, Hakash Harilall, Shamal Angel, Jayden Samuel, Javid Karim and Quacy McPherson.