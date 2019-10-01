Stabroek Market closed because of spring tides flooding

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of City Hall, Debra Lewis, the Stabroek Market was closed earlier yesterday after spring tides caused flooding.

She said that it was closed for cleaning and sanitisation.

“Throughout the day, the Guyana Fire Service aided us in the cleaning up… They washed the floors thoroughly with their hoses and did their best to sanitise the area,” said the PRO.

She added that the market will remain closed over the next few days, due to the fact that Guyanese were warned by the Maritime Administration to expect more spring tides.

Up to press time, Lewis was unable to say when the Market will be reopened since she was waiting for answers from engineers working on the ground.

Over the past few days, citizens from the coastline were caught unprepared after tides measuring above normal level caused severe flooding.

Yesterday water entered the Stabroek Market and caught vendors unprepared.

One man said that they were accustomed to the spring tides but they were surprised that the water rose so high and flooded the entire market.

Another woman said that because of their unpreparedness, they suffered severe losses.

She added that she was forced to dispose of five baskets of bananas that were contaminated by the floodwaters.

Up to late yesterday, a number of vendors who owned stalls were cleaning and disposing of water soaked goods.

They were also seen making preparations for coming floods after they were told that the spring tides will continue.

At around 17:30 hours yesterday afternoon, the waters began to enter the Stabroek Market again.