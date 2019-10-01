Marian Academy Student is GBTI/BrainCentral Olympiad Champ

Renika Anand , a student enrolled at Marian Academy, on Saturday topped the GBTI/BrainCentral Math and English Online Olympiad Champ, after intense competition with other students from the school she attends and School of the Nations.

This online competition was a joint initiative by GBTI and BrainCentral. It was held in commemoration of Ed

ucation Month.

Renika Anand was among the top ten students selected after the preliminary round which was held on Thursday.

After coming out first place, Anand shared that her mother encouraged her to sign up for the competition after hearing about it. She said that she was coached in the initial stage by her sister.

“I went online and logged in and I found the practice quizzes were very interesting and I found the Mathematics was advanced so rather than doing just what was done in school, it was a good way to learn,” Anand said.

“I thank GBTI for encouraging such events and for coordinating with BrainCentral because children I believe are supposed to be exposed to such opportunities it’s going to encourage them and GBTI has done a good job in organising such a good event.”

As first prize winner, Anand won for herself a laptop with accessories including a LED Laptop Desk and an Early Savers Gift Voucher.

The other participants, who were also praised for their good work, were Peter Abai, Nekacia Clementson, Azalia Fontenelle, Nathan Jackson, Sangeeta Lilman, Dougal Mc Turk, and Xiao Hui (Julie) Yang. In second position were Lilman and Mc Turk while Jackson and Yang followed closely in fourth position.

Each of the other participants received a LED Laptop Desk along with other prizes including a printer, tablets, and GBTI Early Savers Vouchers.

GBTI is thrilled that they were given the chance to be a part of this initiative as it is aligned with their vision and direction of partnership, innovation and using digital solutions in doing business, while at the same time promoting education and Guyanese talent.

BrainCentral is a convenient, online educational portal for students from Grades 1 to 11. The long-term idea is to give students the opportunity to access teaching materials, including quizzes, revision notes and eventually online tutors to help them with their studies.

At the moment, the portal is offering thousands of quizzes at the various grades, which students can use as practice.

Students are encouraged to sign up and use the BrainCentral Learning platform at www.braincentral.online