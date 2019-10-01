Lightning strike de Big Market paper again

When de Ministry of Health run out of drugs, it never get so much publicity like when Stabroek News accuse Moses and Imran of cutting ads from de newspaper. Dat news bring back memories of de time when Jagdeo cut ads from dat same newspaper.

Dem boys remember de newspapers, de Big Market paper and de Waterfalls paper, was highlighting all de bad things Jagdeo government was doing. Dat was a decision dat de whole region pick up. Caricom governments and media organisations in the whole Caribbean cry shame pon Jagdeo.

Now de Big Market paper face something like dat again. Lightning strike twice in de same place. At least dat is wha de editor seh. De last time de Waterfalls paper didn’t support de Big Market paper, but dis time it jump in. It join in de claim dat Soulja Bai and he people want to stifle de free press.

Up come de explanation dat is de Big Market paper did tell Moses and Imran dat dem mustn’t send ads till dem pay. The message go out and people start to holler how de country get an exchange instead of a change.

People holler how Soulja Bai government and Jagdeo government is one and de same. All of dem spiteful. Is when people hear dat de Big Market paper did write telling de government dat it mustn’t send no more ads because it got to pay fuh all dem ads dat was published before.

Moses and Imran tek de order serious and dem didn’t send anymore ads. Dem pay and de Big Market paper write and tell dem how dem can send ads again. Dat is wha cause de whole story. Moses and Imran never start giving back de same volume of ads.

Dem boys seh dat when people trust and de shop man tell dem don’t come back till dem pay, de people does end up going to anodda shop. Dat look like Moses and Imran do just dat. Because de Big Market paper put de brakes on dem, dem get spiteful.

Talk half and see who gon kiss first.