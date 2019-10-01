Lethem aerodrome to be upgraded to regional hub

Latest update October 1st, 2019 12:59 AM
The Government of Guyana remains committed to seeing the Lethem aerodrome transform into a regional airport.
This was expressed by the Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, on Sunday morning during the ceremonial signing of the agreement for the rehabilitation of the aerodrome at the Takatu Hotel in Lethem.
The job was awarded to H. Nauth and Sons Limited on September 20, 2019, for $137.3 million and was already catered for in the 2019 Budget.
In his remarks, the Public Infrastructure Minister noted that there continue to be increasing calls for air transportation between Georgetown, Lethem, Northern Brazil and the Caribbean. This demand, he said, “is projected to grow exponentially – particularly with expansions in the gold mining sector and emerging oil and gas industry.”
“The Government of Guyana ultimately intends to upgrade the Lethem aerodrome to regional standards which will also act as a hub in servicing this demand,” Minister Patterson stated.
He also pointed out that the rehabilitation of the Lethem aerodrome will significantly reduce the cost of doing business and improve the quality of inter-regional connectivity.
Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, said the government believes that “the project is worthy and is critical to the vast region.”
He also noted that the transformation of the aerodrome will contribute to improving the standard of living in the Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo region (Region 9).
The Prime Minister further emphasised that the upgrades are testimony of the government’s commitment to ensuring development in all ten administrative regions of Guyana.
Also present for the ceremonial signing was Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman along with engineers from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.
The contracted works will see 4000ft of runway upgraded which forms Phase 1 of the upgrades to meet ICAO standards.
