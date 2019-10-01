Lawlessness to the max:

Latest update October 1st, 2019 12:59 AM
Duncan Street, Newtown, in Georgetown, was months ago completed. However, the continued disregard to the millions of dollars spent was evident by this contractor doing some work along that busy road. (Zaheer Khan photos)
Oct 01, 2019West Berbice has announced their squad for the upcoming Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Cricket Guy Inc. (CGI) Jaguars 50-over fra nchise tournament. The squad includes West Indies batsman, Shimron...
Oct 01, 2019
Oct 01, 2019
Oct 01, 2019
Oct 01, 2019
Oct 01, 2019
I stopped eating turkey meat because I was afraid with the large number of turkeys in Guyana masquerading as citizens,... more
President David Granger’s problems are mounting. Ironically, his greatest difficulties stem more from within his government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As she delivered the unanimous decision of the 11 members of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]