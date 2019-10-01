Latest update October 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

President Granger announces proclamation for General Elections

Oct 01, 2019 News 0

President David Granger has issued two proclamations for the holding of General and Regional Elections on Monday, 2nd March 2020.
The President, by the power vested in him by Article 61 of the Constitution of Guyana, by proclamation, appointed 2nd March 2020 as the day on which an election of members of the National Assembly shall be held.
The Constitution at Article 61 states: “An election of members of the National Assembly under Article 60 (2) shall be held on such day within three months after every dissolution of Parliament as the President shall appoint by proclamation.”
Similarly, President Granger has proclaimed 2nd March, 2020, the same day as appointed under Article 61 of the Constitution for the holding of elections of members of the National Assembly, as the day on which elections of members of the Regional Democratic Councils shall be held.
Article 73 (2) of the Constitution states: “Elections of members of regional democratic councils shall be held and the councils shall be dissolved at such times as, subject to paragraph (3), the President may appoint by proclamation.”
President Granger on 25th September 2019, in his address to the nation, announced that after discussions with Chairman of the Elections Commission and with his Cabinet, General and Regional Elections will be on Monday, 2nd March 2020.
The President’s statement followed Chairman of the Elections Commission Justice Claudette Singh’s missive to him on 19th September 2019, indicating that “the Guyana Elections Commission will be able to deliver credible elections by the end of February 2020”.

