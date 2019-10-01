Four out on bail for “gang raping” female in Berbice

Latest update October 1st, 2019 12:59 AM
Four men appeared at the Albion Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Renita Singh on Friday to answer to the joint charge of rape committed on a female from Corentyne, Berbice between September 15, and September 16, 2019. They were all granted bail.
Charged were Matthew Prince, Raymond Matterson, 16; Shane Cummings, 17; and Everette Thomas all of Brighton Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
A fifth man, Harry Persaud, who turned himself over to police in the company of his lawyer, Joel Edmond, shortly after the incident was also slated to be charged but the police are still investigating the role he played in the incident.
The accused after hearing the charge were subsequently granted bail. Prince and Thomas posted bail in the sum of $180,000 each, Matterson in the sum of $100,000 and Cummings in the sum of $75,000. They were not represented by an Attorney.
According to the facts of the case, the female was at the same party at Portuguese Quarter’s, Port Mourant, with the accused men. After the party, she was taken to the Number 36 Village racetrack where the four men reportedly gang raped her.
She was stripped naked and left at the said location while the men burnt her clothing. She was found shortly after by a man making his way to work not too far away. She was taken to the nearest police station and subsequently for a medical examination.
The men were arrested shortly after the incident.
