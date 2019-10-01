Coastland residents brace for more flooding – Advised to take necessary precaution

Latest update October 1st, 2019 12:59 AM
Guyanese living and dwelling along the coastland are being advised to take the necessary precautions as the country braces for more flooding,
following extreme high tide.
According to an advisory issued by the Hydro Meteorological Office of Guyana, the next expected high tide was expected at 17:18 hours (5:18pm) yesterday afternoon. According to the weather forecast, the waves will reach a height of 3:32 metres.
As such, residents living in along coastal areas especially on West Coast Demerara are advised to take all necessary precautions against flooding.
Over the weekend, residents of Cullen and Onderneeming on the Essequibo Coast; Cane Garden, Cane Field, Elizabeth Ann, Waterloo, Maryville, Retrieve and Blenheim on the island of Leguan; Zeelandia, Maria Pleasure, Belle Plaine, Sans Souci, and Moorfarm on the island of Wakenaam; Parika, Den Amstel, Anna Catherina, Hague, and Utivlugt on the West Coast of Demerara; New Hope, Good Success, Friendship and Garden of Eden on the East Bank of Demerara; Helena along the Mahaica River; and New Amsterdam, Sheet Anchor and Wellington Park in Region 6 experienced severe flooding as a result of overtopping at the river and sea defences.
At Mahaicony, significant stretches of earthen embankment have been subjected to severe erosion and overtopping due to the exceptional natural erosion of the foreshore and the depletion of the system of mangrove.
Residents complained the condition of the shoreline escalated due to the impacts of the current spring tide.
There were major breaches which occurred releasing salt water into the adjacent Bellamy Canal and agriculture lands.
Yesterday, the Ministry of Public Health issued an advisory called on residents in the affected areas to take the necessary precaution and special attention on their health, personal hygiene, vector control, food and water safety so as to avoid adverse effects of flooding.
The Health Ministry further advises that affected persons to stay out of the water.
The Ministry noted that chances of contracting diseases such as, diarrhoea and other water-borne diseases in the flood-hit areas are high.
The Ministry listed Leptospirosis, Zika, Dengue and Chikungunya virus among those, which can be contracted during this period.
