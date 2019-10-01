China Trading Employee robbed of over $3 in early morning stick up.

A lone staff member from China Trading Limited located on Robb Street, Lacytown, was robbed of $3M yesterday morning around 9:00 hours.

According to ‘A’ Division Commander, Marlon Chapman, it was confirmed that the employee left the store without an escort to deposit the cash at Scotiabank located just across the Street from China Trading.

However, while approaching the bank, a car stopped and the staff was held up by the occupants and relieved of the cash that was to be deposited.

Commander Chapman said that no one was arrested and investigations are on-going.