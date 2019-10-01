Latest update October 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Almost $30B spent on 500 Guyanese businesses in first half of 2019 – ExxonMobil Country Manager

Oct 01, 2019 News 0

Country Manager of ExxonMobil Guyana, Rod Henson, stated yesterday at the Pegasus Hotel that he is quite pleased with the strides his company, as well as its subcontractors, have been making to ensure they make significant use of local goods, labour and services for their operations.
At an open house discussion on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Payara field, Henson said that

Energy Department Head, Dr. Mark Bynoe

as of the middle of 2019, more than 1300 Guyanese have been working on Exxon’s projects and a little over 300 of them are women.
He said, too, that nearly 500 local businesses have been supplying their goods and services to the projects while noting that almost $30B has been spent in this regard just in the first half of 2019.
The Country Manager said he is proud of these results while assuring that efforts would be made to improve over time. For those who may be seeking similar opportunities, he encouraged them to sign up with Exxon’s Centre for Local Business Development which is located on South Road.

ExxonMobil Guyana Country Manager, Rod Henson

While ExxonMobil and its partners continue their local content efforts, the Energy Department has said that it is in the process of establishing a Local Content Compliance Unit which is expected to validate the information it receives from oil majors operating offshore Guyana as well as address potential issues or concerns Guyanese suppliers or contractors may have.
This was noted a few weeks ago by Energy Department Head, Dr. Mark Bynoe. In addition, Dr. Bynoe informed this newspaper recently that this is the last week for the submission of comments on the draft Local Content Policy.
During an interview on Kaieteur Radio’s, “Guyana’s Oil and You” Programme, the official said that while he would like to have the policy in place before first oil, the absence of commentary is what appears to be holding up consultant, Dr. Michael Warner in finishing the document.
He reminded once more that submissions regarding the weaknesses of the draft local content policy can be submitted this week to the Department of Energy which is housed in the Ministry of Presidency. (SEE LINK FOR A COPY OF THE POLICY: https://motp.gov.gy/images/Guyana_Local_Content_Policy_Petroleum_Sector_Aug__2019_r17FINAL_DRAFT-2.pdf)

