Solo drink boys’ Under-20 Hockey League…YMCA Old Fort Ballerz clinch title

Goal difference was the deciding factor to determine the champions of the Solo Soft Drink Under-20 Boys’ Outdoor Development Hockey League after YMCA Old Fort Hockey Club (OFHC) Ballerz edged runners up GCC Pitbulls 2-1 in the final league match yesterday afternoon at the St. Stanislaus College (SSC) ground on Carifesta Avenue.

The win allowed Ballerz to match Pitbulls’ 19 points and with Ballerz’ superior goal difference of 22 compared to Pitbulls’ 12, it was eventually a well deserved triumph for the OFHC.

Kareem McKenzie of GCC Pitbulls, by no surprise, was awarded the most valuable player (MVP) trophy, while Paul D’Andrade of Ballerz won the best goalkeeper accolade. Shaquon Favourite of the champions scored the most goals in the league (12), while Yannick Norton of Ballerz received the most promising player trophy.

Among other results of the day, Saints drew 0-0 with Bingo GCC Spartans in the women’s second division and GCC The Sequel thumped YMCA OFHC Rusty 11-0 in the men’s second division.

The curtains will fall on the Bounty Paper Towel second division league this Saturday with the final seven matches.