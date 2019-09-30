Sans Souci Jaguars are Birbal Constructing Estb. T20 Champs-Wakenaam

By Zaheer Mohamed

Sans Souci Jaguars were crowned champions of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee/Birbal Constructing Establishment inaugural T20 competition following a 55-run victory over Good Success in the final which was contested yesterday at the Wakenaam Community Center ground.

Sans Souci Jaguars were asked to bat on a moist pitch and in front of a fair-sized crowd, lost the early scalp of opener Zameer Zaman caught off Nazeer Mohamed for eight with the score on 18. Medium pacer Wazir Khan removed Beesham Moses for three before Dellon Osborne and Nokta Moses stabilised the innings with a third wicket stand of 51. Moses struck one four and two sixes before he was trapped lbw to Mohamed for 22.

Osborne continued to play his shots and added a further 72 with skipper Siddiq Mohamed to frustrate their opponents, who put down several catches. Osborne, who was put down on 10, stroked five fours and four sixes before he was lbw to Nazeer Mohamed for a top score of 70, while Siddiq Mohamed was removed by Devendra Hansraj for 31 which contained two fours and a similar number of sixes. Derwin Daniels was caught off Hansraj for two as Sans Souci Jaguars finished on 157-6. Nazeer Mohamed claimed three for 14 off fours overs, while Hansraj had 2-16 and Wazir Khan 1-25.

Good Success lost opener Tulsieram Ramadeen caught off Siddiq Mohamed for 17 with the score on 21, but Mahase Ramnarine and Imran Khan put on 36 for the second wicket with sensible batting to steady the chase fairly. Khan slammed two fours and one six before he was caught off Zaman for 21 while Ramnarine was removed by Beesham Moses for 28 which contained three fours and one six to leave the score on 62-3.

Good Success then lost Nazeer Mohamed (03), Charles Benjamin (01), Ejaz Mohamed (04) and Hansraj (04) as the innings went into decline. Vickram Ramnarine slammed two sixes in an unbeaten 21, but his efforts came somewhat too late as Good Success fell for 102 in 17.5 overs. Zaman grabbed 4-17 while Derwin Daniels had 3-22.

Osborne was named man-of-the-match and pocketed a trophy and $10,000 for his efforts. Sans Souci Jaguars received a trophy and $50,000, while Good Success took home a trophy and $35,000. Heera Sukram of Sans Souci SC received a trophy and $10,000 for being the best bowler in the competition, while Wayne Osborne also of Sans Souci SC collected a trophy and $10,000 for being the best batsman in the competition. Zayad Ahmad of Sans Souci received $25,000 for being the top student in his village (the winning team) in the recent common entrance exam.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, CEO of Birbal Constructing Establishment, Abdel Birbal, lauded the WCC for a well organised tournament and congratulated the winners, while Chairman of the WCC Khemraj Surujpaul expressed gratitude to the sponsors.