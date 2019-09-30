Region one takes Crown at Miss Indigenous Heritage 2019

Latest update September 30th, 2019 12:58 AM
Miss Esther Marslowe of Region One was on Saturday night crowned Miss Heritage 2019 at the National Cultural Centre (NCC). The 10th edition of the Indigenous Heritage pageant was contested by ten delegates representing Guyana’s ten administrative regions.
The indigenous beauties impressed Judges with their elaborate gowns, traditional outfits and their talent pieces.
However Miss Esther Marslowe, the representative of Region One, emerged victorious.
The first runner up was Miss Shauna Fredericks of Region 2, followed by second runner up Miss Luana Allicock of Region 9. Miss Varshanie Herman of Region 6 was third runner up while Miss Jelina DaSilva of Region 7 was adjudged the 4th runner up.
