Region 9 Heritage Games…Gladiators crowned new female champs; Titans defend male title

Tabatinga Football Club were crowned female champions of the Region 9 Heritage Games which concluded recently. Retaining the male crown was Titans Football Club which trounced first timers Sky Kings Football Club, 5-2.

Peter James led the champions with a brace in the 58th and 61st minutes with one each being scored by Peter Phillips in the 8th minute, Regis James (46th) and Ishmael Mitchell in the 56th minute. Byron Lee Ambrose was one of the two scorers for Sky Kings FC.

The competition was held under the auspices of the Rupununi Football Association.