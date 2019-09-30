PPP protest inside Pegasus Boardroom…GMSA officials to report to police

Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) Executive Ramesh Dookhoo has been contacted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to discuss an ambush by members of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) of President David Granger during his address at a GMSA luncheon on September 19, 2019.

Dookhoo confirmed that police have contacted him on the matter.

On that day, the President, faced by about 300 protestors outside of the Hotel, was forced to send a Government vehicle as a distraction while he slipped into the building.

Inside the Savannah Suite of the Hotel, it was thought that the President had escaped the protest. But during his speech, he was interrupted when a table of PPP members and supporters, led by party executive and PPP Member of Parliament, Juan Edghill, began to wave signs and shout, until they were escorted off the premises by the police.

Central Executive Committee member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Rear Admiral (Ret’d) Gary Best, had accused members of the GMSA of aiding and abetting the opposition in “ambushing” President Granger at the luncheon.

In a public statement, the GMSA said that its Executive Board “wishes to express its sincerest apology… for the distressing public display of bad manners exhibited, with the obvious intention of disrupting our luncheon.”

The GMSA also stated that while it fully accepts the concept of public protest, it must be within a democratic context. The body said it cannot condone protestors using the confines of private property to voice their concerns “in such a boisterous and unruly manner.”

The Ministry of the Presidency was loud in its condemnation of what it described as hooliganism, thuggery and lawlessness, stating “The lawlessness exhibited is not akin to a democratic political protest, but rather was a display of gross disrespect for the President, his Office, the Government and the occasion that was being held at the time.”

The Ministry said that the President had assured that every lawful measure will be taken to guarantee the safety of Ministers of Government and to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the country.

“The Opposition’s undemocratic behaviour and its continuous threats to peace and stability, has no place in this society and will not be tolerated.” It had stated.

Edghill, in later utterances, had said that the Opposition had every right to be there, as they were invited and had paid for their tickets.

The Opposition Leader had condemned the use of the armed forces by Government to suppress, as he had described it, the Constitutional right of citizens to protest.