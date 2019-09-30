Payless Store, NGOs signal intent to assist blind couple fleeced by contractor

The management of the Payless Store and several non-governmental organizations have signaled their intention of helping a blind couple who were swindled out of over $500 000 by an unscrupulous contactor.

A source at the entity, which is known for its humanitarian work, said that a meeting will be held soon to examine ways to raise funds to assist the couple.

Food for the Poor Guyana has also shown an interest into the couple’s case. An official has requested that representatives of the couple visit their Georgetown office to discuss their case. Two Rotary Clubs have also promised to look into the matter.

The contractor had reportedly taken over $500 000 from the couple for renovations to their Lot 339, ‘PP’, Lamaha Park, Georgetown home, He allegedly used old lumber from the same building to carry out the repairs.

The work was never completed.

Brenda Nurse, 54, related that the contractor (name provided) took advantage of the fact that she and her reputed husband, Alfred Rogers, are both blind. The contractor allegedly failed to complete repairs to the roof; two kitchen cupboards, a toilet, and an outside concrete patio.

That aside, the man has been accused of using old ‘pallet wood’ to complete window frames, and also used wood used to make perimeter fences to construct a new kitchen door that has gaping spaces.

The couple said he also used plywood to repair a section of the kitchen wall, again leaving gaping spaces in that renovated area.

Because the contractor left the roof incomplete, sections of the home become inundated when it rains.

She said an electrical fuse on which water had leaked, exploded, causing a power failure for days.

Ms. Nurse said she now feels unsafe in the home, since thieves can easily enter.

Work reportedly began on the home on June 27, when she gave the contractor $480 000. This included fees for workmanship, and cash to purchase materials.

She said her husband later gave the contractor an additional $70 000 to compete two kitchen cupboards. Ms. Nurse alleged that the contractor made excuses every time she asked for receipts.

She said at one time he even shouted: “You damn blind! What you asking about bills and yuh can’t see a thing.”

Ms. Nurse said a trusted neighbour and an older son would assist in reading bills she received, but she received none of these documents from the contractor. The woman said that the contractor now appears to be avoiding her. She is now unable to reach the man on his cellular phone, and a neighbour had suggested that he may have blocked her number.

This has left her in a dire situation, since she had persuaded a close relative to borrow $300 000 to assist her in paying for the renovations.

She said the additional sums were given to her by an older son, who realized the home was badly in need of renovations.

Those interested in assisting can contact Brenda Nurse and Alfred Rogers on phone numbers 682-0332 or 686 6072.