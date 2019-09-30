NBS 40-over 2nd division cricket…France, Waldron, Andrews, Duke shine with bat & ball

GDF, GYO and GNIC in winners’ row

Good all round work from the GDF pair of Damion Waldron and Leon Andrews powered the soldiers to a 128-run victory over Third Class at Eve Leary yesterday in the GCA’s New Building Society (NBS) second division 40-over cricket competition.

Waldron followed up his 75 with 5-18, while Andrews made 44 and took 4-21 as GDF made 197 and bowled out Third Class for 69 as only Alvin Castello with 20 offered token resistance.

Ricardo Ghisawan had 4-37 and got support from Teekaram George who picked up 2-65 in a losing cause for Third Class.

At Everest, Trevon France followed his half century and seven-wicket haul against GCC at Bourda last weekend at First Division level with a shot-filled 70 decorated with five fours and five sixes, while Darshan Persaud made 36 and Treatlon Liverpool chipped in with 25 as GYO reached 233-8.

Andre Foster was the pick of the bowlers with 3-40 while Rayson Gill had 2-59 and Rickford Mohamed took 2-40 for Diplomats, who fell for 114.

Budhu scored with 21, while Foster came back with the bat to make 13 as France followed up his entertaining innings with 3-40 with his left arm spin, while Liverpool had 5-11.

At DCC, GNIC beat Bel Air Rubis by 33 runs in their debut NBS game.

Mars Nicholson reached the boundary five times and cleared it twice in 70 and added 74 for the third wicket with Shone DeSousa, who hit a six and a four in 34.

Dexter Solomon made 23 and Jerimiah Benjamin finished unbeaten on 16 as GNIC reached 224-8.

Arthur Duke had 2-27, Mahendra Shivnarine Budhu took 2-26 and Aravindra Gainda captured 2-27 for Bel Air Rubis who were dismissed for 191.

Duke top scored with an attacking 76 as Benjamin, Ranole Bourne and John Champagne had two wickets each for GNIC. (Sean Devers)