Linden gang war turns bloody…Gunmen in car chase down and execute man, wound girlfriend

An escalating gang war turned bloody on Saturday night, when gunmen in hoodies executed an ex-cop’s brother and wounded his 20-year-old girlfriend at Amelia’s Ward, after chasing them down in a car.

Dead is Eon Williams, the cousin of former policeman Teon Allen, who is suspected to be the leader of a gang in the mining town.

His girlfriend, 20-year-old Melita Antigua, also known as Onika Benjamin, a teacher, was reportedly shot in the leg and back and is said to be in a stable condition at the Linden Hospital Complex.

A police source revealed that Williams travelled in a black Nissan Duke PYY 732, to pick up his young girlfriend and drop her off at a birthday party at around 20:00hrs.

Melita Antigua entered the car where she and Williams were reportedly chatting when the gunmen, in another vehicle, opened fire.

The couple drove to Lover’s Lane, Amelia’s Ward, with the gunmen in pursuit.

It was then the couple exited the car in a bid to escape. They were however run down by the gunmen who riddled Williams and shooting his girlfriend in the leg and back.

The badly wounded couple was rushed to hospital where Williams succumbed.

The gunmen escaped on foot after ditching their vehicle.

Reports indicate that the shooting began between First and Third Streets, Amelia’s Ward, Linden and ended at Lover’s Lane.

Based on reports, a Black Nissan was seen trailing Williams in the Amelia’s Ward area, early Saturday night. The occupants later opened fire on Williams car.

Commander of E Division, Superintendent Ramesh Ashram has meanwhile said that so far there have been no arrests, in relation to the incident.

It is believed that Williams was slain in retaliation for a shooting allegedly committed by his cousin, Teon Allen, also known as “Spoiled Child.”

According to some reports, the first incident was perpetrated by notorious ex-policeman Teon Allen, aka ‘Spoil Child.’

However Allen, who was recently charged with the offence, refuted the allegation, and was released on $500,000 bail.

Allen was one of fourteen men, recently arrested by police, under suspicion of gang violence and other incidents, perpetrated in the mining Town..

The ex-policeman was charged last month with discharging a loaded firearm.

He was released on $50,000 bail.

He only surrendered after police issued a wanted bulletin which stated that the Lobora Creek, Linden and Wismar, Linden resident was wanted for questioning in relation for attempted murder, over allegedly shooting at Denise Grant and Tiffany Mc Deth.

Allen was charged in August, 2017 for harbouring wanted man Mark Royden Williams and Uree Varswyck, who broke out of the Camp Street Prison on July 09, 2017, when the prison was razed by rioting inmates.

That very year, Allen was among three men who were charged for the illegal possession of an AK-47 and rounds. They were apprehended after police raided a house at John Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.

Allen was previously charged for numerous offences, including robbery under-arms.

Early last month, ranks from the police’s Major Crimes Investigations and Tactical Services Units arrested 14 men at Linden who are believed to be members of two gangs creating havoc in the region.

Police had said that some of the men were being investigated for a range of offences including arson, possession of military paraphernalia, six suspected incendiary devices, unlawful possession of a motorcycle, and fraudulent imitation of an identification mark.

Police sources have indicated that the operation is a direct result and spin-off of the ongoing gang wars between the ‘Mob Family’ and a gang reportedly being headed by Allen.

One gang reportedly has connections in Cayenne, and is well known as the Cayenne Gang.

The members of these gangs are reportedly battling for turf rights. Up to late yesterday afternoon, police had not issued an official statement on the William’s killing.

However only four out of the fourteen were charged.

Those charged were Rodwell Fraser, Lennox Adrian Webster, Yuriel Lewis and Lennox Estwick.

Fraser was released on $20, 000 bail while Estwick was released on $5, 000 bail.

Webster and Lewis were fined $10, 000 and ordered to do community Service.

Several residents of Amelia’s Ward, had expressed satisfaction with the work of the police after the men were arrested.

However, Saturday night’s incident, has resulted in vociferous calls for increased police patrols in the community.