GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice FA…Corriverton Links maul Hearts of Oak

Excellent conditions encouraged an exceptional performance and that’s how it turned out for Corriverton Links Football Club when they hammered Hearts of Oak Football Club 9-1 on Saturday last at the Esplanade Ground in New Amsterdam.

The stage was the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 Intra Association League and it was Akeem Blades who was in destructive mode blasting a five-for to lead his side to a memorable win.

Blades was on the score-sheet three times before the half time break, rocking the nets in the 16th, 25th and 33rd minutes; Lester Reynolds hammering in the first of his double in the 44th as the Links were well on their way to a comprehensive win.

Issano Fields continued the onslaught for Corriverton Links two minutes in to the second half when he hit the network on 47 minutes. Blades was then back in center stage with two more to complete his five-for in the 60th and 77th minutes, while Fields tucked in his second in the 79th minute.

The Links’ ninth goal came off the boot of Mark Matthews in the 83rd minute to cap a fine performance despite Hearts of Oak pulling one back in the 86th minute through De Vonta Tappin.

Hopetown Rangers were awarded full points for yesterday’s encounter against Mahaicony Football Club which is still in the process of resolving player issues.