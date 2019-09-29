MPs don’t go to parliament but collecting pay

When something strange happen people does seh, “Only in Guyana.” And some of de things dat does happen can only happen in Guyana.

Only in Guyana, you can see girls going to wuk and sitting down behind a desk fuh hours without turning a straw. Only in Guyana, people who got to go to work at eight in de morning, ketching bus at nine fuh go to wuk.

Of course, when it come to dress dem boys know dat is only in Guyana people does wear winter coat in de hot, hot sun. Women does wear dem good shoes pon de road when dem going to wuk and put on slippers when dem meet in de office. In dem developed country, is de odda way around. Women does like look professional in de office.

When it come to thiefing, is only in Guyana people does thief and don’t have to spend a day in jail. People does thief and get ketch and dem boys she, de only thing dem got to do is to give a raise to de people who ketch dem and all is clear.

Dat is a culture in Guyana and dem boys seh all people got to do is look at Parliament. Parliament ain’t sit fuh de whole of de year yet all dem members of parliament collecting dem pay every month without fail. And at de head of de line is de PPP MPs.

Dem boys seh de MPs is de people who got to set de example but people just got to watch dem and know dat de culture is to get pay fuh doing nutten. And wha mek matters worse is de fact dat is de people of Guyana—de taxpayers—who paying de MPs fuh doing nutten.

Wha mek dem boys laugh is when de PPP MPs talk loud and clear dat dem not going back to parliament; how parliament dead. Well dem boys seh if dem can tek money from de dead, who more dem can’t tek money from?

Talk half and watch how MPs collecting $$$ from de dead parliament.