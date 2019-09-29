Guyana to fast track oil metering –Energy Head

By Kiana Wilburg

When it comes to the accurate metering of Guyana’s oil, the Energy Department has made it clear that preparations are being fast tracked to ensure that the nation has all the necessary mechanisms in place.

According to Energy Department Director, Dr. Mark Bynoe, he and his team

are aiming for the completion of a Crude Lifting Agreement which will set the rules for the accurate metering of the oil as well as the guidelines to be followed for how the operator and the government shall collect their entitlement.

Dr. Bynoe said, “This is critical for us because the timetable has moved forward for us with the arrival of the Liza Destiny (Guyana’s first Floating Production Storage and Offloading-FPSO vessel) and the need therefore arises for us to put in place mechanisms and systems for early notification of when a lift would occur.”

Further to this, the Energy Director said that he is looking to put together a crude marketing framework while working to enhance the capacity of four agencies that would be involved in the process of monitoring the metering operations.

He said that one of these entities is the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS).

Dr. Bynoe said that this entity would be responsible for accurate calibration and measurement. As for the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), this entity he said would be responsible for ensuring the integrity of the systems GNBS would be putting in place.

The other two entities that would be part of the process are the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Additionally, Dr. Bynoe said that the Department will soon be moving from the Ministry of the Presidency to a new location so that it can accommodate more staff.

He said, “We will soon be moving to a new location and this will allow us to bring in more people and we have already advertised for seven advisors.”

Dr. Bynoe noted that of the seven, an Oil and Gas Commercial Specialist and an Advisor for Crude Oil Logistics and Marketing would be hired by October 15. He said, too, that the department will be looking to hire a Legal Advisor.

Dr. Bynoe noted that the foregoing matters remain on his immediate to-do-list.