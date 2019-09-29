Fisherman drowns at Number 66 complex

The remains of a fisherman washed up at the Number 66 Fishing Complex channel Friday night. He has since been identified by

relatives as Kenneth Craig, of Lot 206 Section ‘A’ Number 67 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that Craig who normally catches fish at the Complex every day, fell into the channel and drowned during the high tide.

His cousin, Raymond Craig, who spoke to reporters yesterday at his home, said he returned from Georgetown around 15:30 hrs Friday and shortly after someone arrived at his home and informed him that “Putin went down in the creek (Number 66 channel) and didn’t come up back”.

He said he immediately took his bicycle and rode to the location where he met other fishermen. They decided to set a fishing net in the water to grab his body if it was still near the location he drowned but opted to return Friday when the tide was low.

The cousin said when he returned his cousin’s body was seen floating just a few meters away from where he drowned. The police were already on the scene.

They inspected the body but no marks of violence were found.

His body was taken to the Skeldon Hospital Mortuary where a post mortem is expected.

He was a father of three and was described as an easygoing and humble man.