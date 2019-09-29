High tides flood several West Dem villages

Residents from a number of West Coast Demerara villages were bracing for the worst yesterday afternoon around 15:30 hours. They were told to be on the lookout for high tides measuring 3.6 meters.

According to the Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, tides measuring about 3.24 meters caused overtopping of the Sea Defence on West Coast Demerara around 02:00 hours yesterday.

The overtopping led to severe flooding in Anna Catherina, Den Amstel and Blankenburg.

Craig said during the subsequent assessment it was observed that water levels were about one foot.

He also said that based on a detailed assessment, 70 homes were flooded in Anna Catherina alone. However, he believes when combining all the communities affected, the numbers were much higher than that.

“I think approximately 200-350 homes are affected based on a rough estimation and including all those communities,” said Craig.

The Director General did not forget to mention that the tide was recorded to be above the normal level and warned residents to take precautions.

He told them to prepare for a tide measuring much more higher than the previous tide later yesterday afternoon.

He advised that they should prepare by “sand bagging” their homes and elevating all household furniture and appliances.

Craig also told reporters that the CDC is working hand in hand with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) to assess, monitor and respond to the situation.

Throughout the day, CDC mobilised the distribution of sand bags, and cleaning and sanitary supplies to residents of affected areas.

According to a statement released by Craig, larger tubes are being installed to increase the drainage capacity at Brother Dam, Zeelugt.

It was also noted that excavators were used to clear trenches. This will aid in the removing of excess water caused by the overtopping of the seawall.

In the most recent development up to press time, the Lieutenant Colonel said that the CDC will continue to respond and monitor the flood situation in Region Three.

He also expressed his gratitude to his hard working team who has been responding and working since 04:30 hours yesterday.