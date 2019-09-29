322 cases listed for trial as Demerara Criminal Assizes reopens

A total of 322 cases are listed to be heard at the October session of the Demerara Criminal Assizes which opens this Tuesday at the High Court in Demerara. This is according to information published in the Official Gazette.

There are 166 cases for sexual offences, 89 for murder, 12 for manslaughter and 30 for attempt to commit murder. There are other cases for grievous bodily harm, trafficking narcotics, abduction, obtaining money by false pretence, conspiracy to commit a felony, robbery under-arms, conspiracy to commit murder, wrongful confinement for ransom and accessory after the fact, among others.

The cases for sexual offences include rape, sexual activity with a child under 16 years, sexual activity with a child family member, carnal knowledge of a girl under 15 years, buggery, incest by male, sexual activity with a child by abusing a position of trust, and others.

One of the notable murder cases involves Regan Rodrigues who is accused of the March 10, 2015 murder of political activist, Courtney Crum-Ewing. According to reports, the bullet-riddled body of Crum-Ewing was found at Third Avenue, Diamond, East Bank Demerara on March 10, 2015. The 40-year-old was shot twice to the temple, once to the back of the head and twice to the stomach.

The police, in a statement, had said that the political activist was accosted by four men in a car. One of them discharged several rounds, hitting him about the body. It was reported that the killer(s) used a .32 pistol to execute Crum-Ewing.

The political activist was well known for his one-man protest outside the office of former Attorney General Anil Nandlall. Minutes before he was gunned down, he was reportedly heard via bullhorn urging residents of the neighbourhood to vote against then ruling PPP/C.

Among those to be tried for sexual offences are Muslim scholar Neezam Ali and former Bishops’ High School teacher, Coen Jackson. Earlier this year, Ali was sentenced to 45 years’ imprisonment after a jury found him guilty of one of nine indictments for sexual activity with a child by abusing a position of trust and engaging in sexual penetration with an underage boy.

Meanwhile, Jackson is accused of having sexual contact with one of his underage students. The incident is said to have occurred at D’Urban Street, Lodge, Georgetown, during December 2010 and May 2011.

There are also a few more cases for wounding with intent, abduction with intent to hold for ransom, robbery under-arms, trafficking in narcotics, obtaining money by false pretence, conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact to murder, among others.