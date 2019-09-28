US, UK, EU welcome March 2 elections date -offer help

Latest update September 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Western diplomats appear to be at ease with the fixing of an elections date.

European Union to Guyana, Ambassador Fernando Ponz Cantó

US ambassador, Sarah-Ann Lynch

Yesterday, the United States, United Kingdom and European Union offered monitoring and other assistance.
The statement would follow what would have been an unusually strong statement last week from the three countries, calling on President David Granger to immediately fix an elections date.
Earlier this week, President Granger announced that the earliest date for general and regional elections would be March 2nd.
That announcement, during an address to the nation, raised questions whether indeed a date had been fixed.
On Thursday, Granger told reporters that indeed, March 2 is the day.
Yesterday, the three countries, minus Canada, which has been silent, issued a statement.

British High Commissioner, Greg Quinn

It came from the United States of America Ambassador to Guyana, Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch; United Kingdom High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn and the Head of Delegation of the European Union to Guyana, Ambassador Fernando Ponz Cantó.
“The United States, United Kingdom, and the European Union note the President’s announcement of a firm election date of 02 March, 2020. It is now essential to ensure free and fair elections which we are pleased to support with elections assistance and monitoring along with other colleagues in the international community.”
Meanwhile, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association Limited also said it welcomes the announcement by President Granger of the date for the holding of the national elections.
“In this vein we take the opportunity to acknowledge the support of the Opposition Leader of the date. We now look forward to an incident free process toward the holding of a free, transparent and credible elections.”
Early elections were triggered after a December 21 no-confidence motion by the Opposition was carried.
It mandated elections in three months, cutting into the five-year term of the Coalition Government by almost 18 months.
However, court challenges, disagreements and challenges over the naming of chairperson for the Guyana Elections Commission have all delayed the process.
In the meantime, investors, the diplomats and the populace have been growing weary of the uncertainties.

 

 

 

