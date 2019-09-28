Upper Corentyne Cricket Association U-17 Inter School cricket Latchman’s blistering century propels Skeldon Linepath Secondary School to victory

Latest update September 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
A blistering century by Skeldon Line Path Secondary’s (SLPS) Victorie Latchman enabled his school to inflict a massive innings and 169 runs victory over a hapless Black Bush Polder Secondary (BBPS).
The game was a part of the Bharat and Family U17 Inter Secondary Competition, organised by the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) for schools in the Upper Corentyne and Black Bush Polder areas.
Being asked to bat first, BBPS must have regretted their decision to ask SLPS to take first strike. Latchman blistering century 108(16×4) which is the first ever in the competition led the way as SLPS rattled up 246-6 declare. All-rounder Trevon Sukdeo offer good support as he clobbered 70 (6×6, 4×4).
Bowling for BBPS, Dhanai picked up five wickets. They in reply were bundled out for a mere 48 with S. Chatterpaul grabbing 5 wickets.
Batting a second time BBPS feared even worst and were skittle out for 29 with T. Sukdeo and Chatterpaul snaring 5 wickets each to lose by an innings and 169 runs.
The other schools participating are Skeldon High School (SHS), Tagore Memorial Secondary School (TMSS) and Central Corentyne Secondary School (CCSS) in the five schools competition.
The competition, which is being played on a one day two innings format with the top two schools advancing to the finals, is being coordinated by the UCCA Competitions Committee.
Former National wicketkeeper/batsman Sydney Jackman is the coordinator. (Samuel Whyte)
Sep 28, 2019Canada-based former president of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), Colonel (Rt.) Carl Morgan, is among those overseas past basketball administrators who distinctly remember the late...
Sep 28, 2019
Sep 28, 2019
Sep 28, 2019
Sep 28, 2019
Sep 28, 2019
On Monday afternoon, David Hinds called me to inquire if I would be at the symposium on cash transfer from oil revenue... more
There is a story about a secretary of the chief executive of a government corporation. This was in the early 1980’s.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders “Hurricane Hell” and “The Bahamas is at war being attacked by Hurricane Dorian. And yet The... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]