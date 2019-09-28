Upper Corentyne Cricket Association U-17 Inter School cricket Latchman’s blistering century propels Skeldon Linepath Secondary School to victory

A blistering century by Skeldon Line Path Secondary’s (SLPS) Victorie Latchman enabled his school to inflict a massive innings and 169 runs victory over a hapless Black Bush Polder Secondary (BBPS).

The game was a part of the Bharat and Family U17 Inter Secondary Competition, organised by the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) for schools in the Upper Corentyne and Black Bush Polder areas.

Being asked to bat first, BBPS must have regretted their decision to ask SLPS to take first strike. Latchman blistering century 108(16×4) which is the first ever in the competition led the way as SLPS rattled up 246-6 declare. All-rounder Trevon Sukdeo offer good support as he clobbered 70 (6×6, 4×4).

Bowling for BBPS, Dhanai picked up five wickets. They in reply were bundled out for a mere 48 with S. Chatterpaul grabbing 5 wickets.

Batting a second time BBPS feared even worst and were skittle out for 29 with T. Sukdeo and Chatterpaul snaring 5 wickets each to lose by an innings and 169 runs.

The other schools participating are Skeldon High School (SHS), Tagore Memorial Secondary School (TMSS) and Central Corentyne Secondary School (CCSS) in the five schools competition.

The competition, which is being played on a one day two innings format with the top two schools advancing to the finals, is being coordinated by the UCCA Competitions Committee.

Former National wicketkeeper/batsman Sydney Jackman is the coordinator. (Samuel Whyte)