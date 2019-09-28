Sophia man jailed for robbing nurse, escaping from custody

A man who was hauled before the court in April was yesterday sentenced to serve a total of three years’ imprisonment after being found guilty of five

charges.

Twenty-seven-year-old Sean Lampkin, of ‘D’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, was on trial before Magistrate Dylon Bess in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, since he had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges when he made his first court appearance.

Lampkin was sentenced to three years for a robbery under arms, eighteen months for attempted robbery charge, six months for escaping from lawful custody and $20,000 fine for each on two assault charges.

The sentences will run concurrently. Lampkin will only spend three years for all the offences that he was sentenced.

On April 16, 2019 at Main Street, Georgetown, Lampkin robbed Jonay DeSantos of a $5,000 handbag with $8,000 worth of valuables inside.

Immediately after that said robbery on the same date and location he attempted to rob Uris Alleyne, a friend of DeSantos.

On the same date, while being on High Street, Georgetown, Lampkin, while being in police custody for robbery and attempting to commit a felony, he escaped from custody.

Lampkin was also charged for assaulting police officers Wilson and Keron on April 16, 2019, who were acting in the execution of their duties at High Street.

The facts of the charge stated that on the day in question, Lampkin robbed one of the nurses and was attempting to rob the other, while he was trying to make good his escape he was apprehended by public-spirited persons and handed over to the police on Main Street, Georgetown.

The court heard that while Lampkin was being escorted into the police van, he attempted to disarm the two police officers and make an escape. One of the officers, while defending him, shot Lampkin to the left side of his abdomen.

Lampkin was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was treated and later charged for the offences.