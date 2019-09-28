Race on to save crew caught in Atlantic hurricane

Latest update September 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
Martinique (https://www.rivieramm.com) – It is a race against time to rescue a crew of 14 on an offshore anchor handling and supply tug that ran into trouble in an Atlantic hurricane.
Bourbon Corp confirmed crew on its Luxembourg-flagged Bourbon Rhode needed rescue when the tug supply vessel broke down on 26 September in the middle of the category 4 hurricane, Lorenzo.
The vessel was in transit from Las Palmas, Canary Islands, to Georgetown, Guyana to begin supporting offshore drilling activities.
At 1,200 nautical miles off Martinique island and 970 nautical miles due west of Cape Verde, problems occurred on the offshore tug within 60 nautical miles from the hurricane’s eye.
“In particularly adverse weather conditions, the 14 crew members are facing a water ingress in the aft part of the vessel,” Bourbon said in a statement.
In response, a crisis cell was immediately activated, from Marseilles in France, to co-ordinate a rescue of the crew and vessel.
This cell is working with the Regional Operational Center of Surveillance and Rescue (CROSS) in West Indies-Guyana, said Bourbon.
“In order to bring the quickest support possible, CROSS has asked bulk carrier SSI Excellent to change its route and assist the Bourbon Rhode,” said Bourbon.
The 229m bulk carrier was 200 nautical miles south of Bourbon Rhode at the time of the request and was expected to reach the stranded offshore tug on 27 September.
Sep 28, 2019Canada-based former president of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), Colonel (Rt.) Carl Morgan, is among those overseas past basketball administrators who distinctly remember the late...
Sep 28, 2019
Sep 28, 2019
Sep 28, 2019
Sep 28, 2019
Sep 28, 2019
On Monday afternoon, David Hinds called me to inquire if I would be at the symposium on cash transfer from oil revenue... more
There is a story about a secretary of the chief executive of a government corporation. This was in the early 1980’s.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders “Hurricane Hell” and “The Bahamas is at war being attacked by Hurricane Dorian. And yet The... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]