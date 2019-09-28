Latest update September 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Race on to save crew caught in Atlantic hurricane

Sep 28, 2019 News 0

Martinique (https://www.rivieramm.com) – It is a race against time to rescue a crew of 14 on an offshore anchor handling and supply tug that ran into trouble in an Atlantic hurricane.

In trouble: The Bourbon Rhode

Bourbon Corp confirmed crew on its Luxembourg-flagged Bourbon Rhode needed rescue when the tug supply vessel broke down on 26 September in the middle of the category 4 hurricane, Lorenzo.
The vessel was in transit from Las Palmas, Canary Islands, to Georgetown, Guyana to begin supporting offshore drilling activities.
At 1,200 nautical miles off Martinique island and 970 nautical miles due west of Cape Verde, problems occurred on the offshore tug within 60 nautical miles from the hurricane’s eye.
“In particularly adverse weather conditions, the 14 crew members are facing a water ingress in the aft part of the vessel,” Bourbon said in a statement.
In response, a crisis cell was immediately activated, from Marseilles in France, to co-ordinate a rescue of the crew and vessel.
This cell is working with the Regional Operational Center of Surveillance and Rescue (CROSS) in West Indies-Guyana, said Bourbon.
“In order to bring the quickest support possible, CROSS has asked bulk carrier SSI Excellent to change its route and assist the Bourbon Rhode,” said Bourbon.
The 229m bulk carrier was 200 nautical miles south of Bourbon Rhode at the time of the request and was expected to reach the stranded offshore tug on 27 September.

 

More in this category

Sports

Colonel Morgan among others remembers sterling contributions Patsy Russell

Colonel Morgan among others remembers sterling contributions Patsy...

Sep 28, 2019

Canada-based former president of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), Colonel (Rt.) Carl Morgan, is among those overseas past basketball administrators who distinctly remember the late...
Read More
Upper Corentyne Cricket Association U-17 Inter School cricket Latchman’s blistering century propels Skeldon Linepath Secondary School to victory

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association U-17 Inter...

Sep 28, 2019

Tower powered by Unity Gym helps power Stage of Champions

Tower powered by Unity Gym helps power Stage of...

Sep 28, 2019

IMC established for Circle Tennis as efforts continue to establish national body

IMC established for Circle Tennis as efforts...

Sep 28, 2019

Solo drink girls’ league concludes today

Solo drink girls’ league concludes today

Sep 28, 2019

15th Hand-in-Hand cycling set for October 5 at National Park

15th Hand-in-Hand cycling set for October 5 at...

Sep 28, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019