Race on to save crew caught in Atlantic hurricane

Martinique (https://www.rivieramm.com) – It is a race against time to rescue a crew of 14 on an offshore anchor handling and supply tug that ran into trouble in an Atlantic hurricane.

Bourbon Corp confirmed crew on its Luxembourg-flagged Bourbon Rhode needed rescue when the tug supply vessel broke down on 26 September in the middle of the category 4 hurricane, Lorenzo.

The vessel was in transit from Las Palmas, Canary Islands, to Georgetown, Guyana to begin supporting offshore drilling activities.

At 1,200 nautical miles off Martinique island and 970 nautical miles due west of Cape Verde, problems occurred on the offshore tug within 60 nautical miles from the hurricane’s eye.

“In particularly adverse weather conditions, the 14 crew members are facing a water ingress in the aft part of the vessel,” Bourbon said in a statement.

In response, a crisis cell was immediately activated, from Marseilles in France, to co-ordinate a rescue of the crew and vessel.

This cell is working with the Regional Operational Center of Surveillance and Rescue (CROSS) in West Indies-Guyana, said Bourbon.

“In order to bring the quickest support possible, CROSS has asked bulk carrier SSI Excellent to change its route and assist the Bourbon Rhode,” said Bourbon.

The 229m bulk carrier was 200 nautical miles south of Bourbon Rhode at the time of the request and was expected to reach the stranded offshore tug on 27 September.