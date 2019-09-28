ORSCA’s 9th Cricket T20 Grand Finals Masters overcome Jaguars by four wickets

Ontario Round Arm Softball Cricket Association staged its T20 softball “Grand Finals” at the picturesque Lancaster Park field in Mississauga last Sunday. The large crowd of vocal and supporting spectators swayed to the sweet music between overs and cheered loudly for every boundary and wicket, and above the din, was the colourful commentary by Aftab Shamsudeen.

Proof that round-arm softball recreational cricket is on the rise, this being the 9th Finals of ORSCA; which started with just 10 teams, and progressed to this year with registration closed at 27 teams, and a goal of getting 32 teams next year. It was a star-studded match up between Masters CC and Cambridge Jaguars, featuring some former Guyana and Canada players. It was a see-saw battle where Jaguars staged two ambushes but the Masters held their nerves, as the experience of those former national players proved to be the difference, to prevail by four wickets.

Masters captain Mark Nazir won the toss and elected to field immediately. This decision proved correct as Cambridge Jaguars were reduced to 22 for 5 in 7 overs and then 42 for 6 in 10 overs. Amzad Haniff started the destruction but it was a young, pacy 17-year old teenager who delivered the telling blows on Jaguars batting line-up. Young Sachin (only name given) playing his first season in ORSCA, bowled fast, flat and accurately to remove former Albion players Roopnarine Lalbehari (C) and Zulfikar Rozan, in a spell where defence was the only option. However, former BVI player Vijay Jhappan was able to withstand the spell before he unleashed some lusty blows. He struck 11 huge sixes in a game changing partnership with Jerry Pooran. Vijay (only name provided) scored 87 runs to see the Jaguars to 163 in their allotted 20 overs. For the Masters Amzad Haniff, Satrohan Doodnauth and Mark Nazir took two wickets each.

Masters started their chase positively aided by some wayward bowling and poor fielding from the Jaguars. Former Guyana youth player Ejaaz Mohamed and Imran Ali put on 40 runs before Ali was run out. Azam Haniff struck six sixes in a breezy 42 that added impetus to the chase. Although star batsman Bobby Budhram fell cheaply, Masters were well placed at 141 for 5 in 13 overs. Anil Ramoutar (31) and Kumar Doodnauth (17) were in total control before Jaguars staged another determined fight back. Jerry Pooran and Mahendra Jaipersaud conceded just 10 runs in 5 overs for the loss of two wickets. Eventually Mark Nazir (C) and Abdool Samad (former Canada national player) saw Masters home to send their many supporters and large camp into joyful celebration frenzy as they lifted the trophy for the first time after a few previous attempts.

The Finals MVP honor was shared between Satrohan Doodnauth (Bowling) who provided the opening salvo for Masters in his spell of 2 for 15 (4 overs) and Vijay Jhappan (Batting) who kept Jaguars in the hunt with a measured yet devastating knock of 87.