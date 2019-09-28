Number of drug dealers jailed in Berbice

Peter Loo, 24, a labourer of Timmers Dam, Angoys Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice, was arrested on June 19 at a Police roadblock on the Weldaad Public Road with 1361 grams of cannabis in a black and brown haversack he had on his person.

He was in a vehicle on his way to Georgetown.

He was arrested and charged and appeared in Weldaad Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in jail.

Marlon Bianchani , 43, a labourer, of Catherina’s Lust, Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh in the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court.

He was charged with, on February 4, 2019, being in possession of Narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

The case for the prosecution was presented by Woman Prosecutor Corporal Rochelle Mars. The court was told that police received information that the accused who is a known drug dealer was in James Street, Hopetown West Coast Berbice area, selling drugs. The cops ventured to the area and accosted the accused. The area was searched and a black and blue Puma haversack was found under a shelf containing two parcels of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be marijuana.

Further searches unearthed a black waist pouch with 27 zip lock bags of leaves, seeds and stems also suspected to be marijuana .

The accused was arrested and taken into custody and the items were tested and weighted and found to be 825 grams of cannabis. He was charged and subsequently found guilty and sentenced to 40 months in jail.

And Jason Charles, 24, a food vendor of New Amsterdam, Berbice was arrested by the police on March 1, 2019 after he was seen acting suspiciously. He reportedly had 313 grams of cannabis sativa in his possession.

He appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court and was found guilty and fined $150,000.

Failing to pay the fine he will be sent to jail for three years.