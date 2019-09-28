Latest update September 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Number of drug dealers jailed in Berbice

Sep 28, 2019 News 0

Peter Loo, 24, a labourer of Timmers Dam, Angoys Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice, was arrested on June 19 at a Police roadblock on the Weldaad Public Road with 1361 grams of cannabis in a black and brown haversack he had on his person.
He was in a vehicle on his way to Georgetown.
He was arrested and charged and appeared in Weldaad Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh.
He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in jail.
Marlon Bianchani , 43, a labourer, of Catherina’s Lust, Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh in the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court.
He was charged with, on February 4, 2019, being in possession of Narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
The case for the prosecution was presented by Woman Prosecutor Corporal Rochelle Mars. The court was told that police received information that the accused who is a known drug dealer was in James Street, Hopetown West Coast Berbice area, selling drugs. The cops ventured to the area and accosted the accused. The area was searched and a black and blue Puma haversack was found under a shelf containing two parcels of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be marijuana.
Further searches unearthed a black waist pouch with 27 zip lock bags of leaves, seeds and stems also suspected to be marijuana .
The accused was arrested and taken into custody and the items were tested and weighted and found to be 825 grams of cannabis. He was charged and subsequently found guilty and sentenced to 40 months in jail.
And Jason Charles, 24, a food vendor of New Amsterdam, Berbice was arrested by the police on March 1, 2019 after he was seen acting suspiciously. He reportedly had 313 grams of cannabis sativa in his possession.
He appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court and was found guilty and fined $150,000.
Failing to pay the fine he will be sent to jail for three years.

More in this category

Sports

Colonel Morgan among others remembers sterling contributions Patsy Russell

Colonel Morgan among others remembers sterling contributions Patsy...

Sep 28, 2019

Canada-based former president of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), Colonel (Rt.) Carl Morgan, is among those overseas past basketball administrators who distinctly remember the late...
Read More
Upper Corentyne Cricket Association U-17 Inter School cricket Latchman’s blistering century propels Skeldon Linepath Secondary School to victory

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association U-17 Inter...

Sep 28, 2019

Tower powered by Unity Gym helps power Stage of Champions

Tower powered by Unity Gym helps power Stage of...

Sep 28, 2019

IMC established for Circle Tennis as efforts continue to establish national body

IMC established for Circle Tennis as efforts...

Sep 28, 2019

Solo drink girls’ league concludes today

Solo drink girls’ league concludes today

Sep 28, 2019

15th Hand-in-Hand cycling set for October 5 at National Park

15th Hand-in-Hand cycling set for October 5 at...

Sep 28, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019